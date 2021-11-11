Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

