Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SNSE stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.