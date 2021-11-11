Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

