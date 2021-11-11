Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

