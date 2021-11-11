Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.