Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

