Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 26,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 744,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

