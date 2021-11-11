Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 26,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 744,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
JBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.
In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
