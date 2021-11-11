DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $255.66 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.51 and a 200-day moving average of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.28 and a beta of 0.91.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.