DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $255.66 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.51 and a 200-day moving average of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.28 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

