ADMA Biologics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

ADMA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.40 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

