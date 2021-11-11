Veracyte, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Veracyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

VCYT stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

