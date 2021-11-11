Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

