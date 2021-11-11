Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 2,360,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

