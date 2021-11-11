Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Anthony Rozic Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Anthony Rozic sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$23.94 ($17.10), for a total value of A$8,976,375.00 ($6,411,696.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Goodman Group
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.