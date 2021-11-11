Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $816.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $687.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.64. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.64 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

