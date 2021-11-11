Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

