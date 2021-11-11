Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

