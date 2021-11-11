PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $35.03 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

