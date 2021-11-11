Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.30

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €33.30 ($39.18) and last traded at €32.74 ($38.52), with a volume of 69785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €32.86 ($38.66).

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

