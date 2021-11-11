Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.33

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 80711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

