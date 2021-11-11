BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.24. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

