BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.29.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.24. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
