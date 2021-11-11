Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $18,423,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

