Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Lake Street Capital

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ALLT opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

