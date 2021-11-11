Head-To-Head Survey: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 35.56% 12.67% 1.59% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.51 $59.50 million $4.75 9.58 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.46 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.