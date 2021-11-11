Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 190.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1,022.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

