Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,819 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 674,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.