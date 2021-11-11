First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $26,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,793,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $832.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $856.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $509.39 and a 52-week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

