Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 17,030 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 263.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after buying an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

