Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.04. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

