Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

