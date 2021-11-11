Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.