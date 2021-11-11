Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 35,463 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,463 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,913,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 586.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Range Resources by 40.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 511,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

