The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.37.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $317.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

