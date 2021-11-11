The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.37.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $317.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
