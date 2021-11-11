LikeCoin Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $48.21 million and $118,167.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00224204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00092221 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,064,821,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,811,083 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

