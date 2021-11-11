Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.