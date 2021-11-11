Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NYSE:TGI opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.