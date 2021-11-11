Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.19.

EA opened at $139.28 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $5,650,989. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

