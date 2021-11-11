MORPHOSE (MORPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,366.79

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, MORPHOSE has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. MORPHOSE has a market cap of $36,366.79 and $1,598.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MORPHOSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00074654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.15 or 0.07189558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,896.43 or 0.99778022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041870 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars.

