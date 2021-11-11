NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NLOK stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.