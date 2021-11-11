Brokers Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

