Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE KRR opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$703.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

