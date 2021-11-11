Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

