LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

