Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $128.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $73.44 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

