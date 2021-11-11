Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $871.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $401.66 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

