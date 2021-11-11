Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $486.00.

TECH opened at $503.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $294.81 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

