Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

