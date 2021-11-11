Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $69,533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $15,920,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.