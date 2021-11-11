American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.06. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,296,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

