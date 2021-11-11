Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

