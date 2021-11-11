Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AG stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

