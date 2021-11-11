BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.02.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 47.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 25.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.