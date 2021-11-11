AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 389,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,441,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 316,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

